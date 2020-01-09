Internal investigation at Burlington Police Dept. enters disciplinary phase

We have an update about the internal investigation at the Burlington Police Department.

The investigation has to do with a leaked email and audio of a roll call meeting sent to WCAX News. We got it, as we were learning more about a phony social media profile set up by former police chief Brandon del Pozo to target a critic. We got the recording before del Pozo resigned.

Officers who were in that meeting were notified of the investigation on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 by then-Acting Chief Jan Wright, who was trying to identify the leaker.

Wright was put on administrative leave just one day later after she too revealed she had a fake social media account.

Sources told us they leaked information because they were worried about morale and management.

Thursday, Burlington Police said the investigation continues.

"That's an ongoing process. The investigative part has ended and we are now looking at the disciplinary aspect of it," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad said.

High-ranking officers in the department not represented by a union lawyered up, looking for the investigation to be dropped. But Murad said that won't happen.