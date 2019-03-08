International Women's Day celebrated in Vermont

Millions are celebrating women across the globe. Hundreds protest in Germany, sing in Jerusalem, and dance in Pakistan.

International women's day was founded in 1909 and is celebrated by millions of women across the world every year.

"It's really about the social, the economic, the political rights of women," said Molly Gray, the Assistant Vt. Attorney General.

In Burlington, Vermont a panel of four women known as gladiators in their field spoke about their rise to success and the struggles they faced along the way.

"Pay equity is still a huge issue, being protected against sexual harassment in employment at all levels, and the glass ceiling -- not being able to be promoted, all kinds of job rights. All of those things are still with us, even though we've made a lot of progress," said Denise Johnson, the first woman to take a seat as a justice in the Vermont Supreme Court.

She says the treatment of women in the workplace and in society has come a long way.

"Lawyers are going to be working through the courts. Legislators are going to be looking at legislative solutions. But public awareness as we've seen with the Harvey Weinstein debacle brings so much focus on an issue that people can litigate for years and not get much attention to," said Johnson.

Vermont is a laboratory for firsts -- the first state to give women the right to vote, allow civil unions, and access to reproductive rights. But Gray says there is still more to be done, like fixing the pay gap and having women represent Vt. in Washington.

"There is opportunity to celebrate and there is opportunity to discuss the future," said Gray.