Vermont to get a taste of things international this weekend

Dozens of vendors are setting up Friday, bringing pieces of around the world to Vermont all for the International Festival at the Champlain Valley Expo Center.

The event is in its 27th year.

We're told more than 60 people will be selling things like clothing, pottery, home décor, holiday decorations, and jewelry.

New vendors representing places like South Africa and India will be there this year.

It starts Friday night and goes until Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids and seniors.