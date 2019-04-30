International travelers warned to make sure measles vaccinations up to date

With measles cases on the rise across the nation, health officials in some areas are urging travelers to get vaccinated before they leave the country. They worry unvaccinated people will pick up the elsewhere and bring it back to the U.S.

As of last week, the CDC reported 704 cases of the virus nationwide.

You may not make direct contact with the measles, but if the person in the plane seat next to you didn't get their shots and catches it, the disease can spread quickly. That's why health officials put out a notice advising international travelers to make sure they're up to date on their measles vaccines.

"If you're an adult that isn't sure and you can't find any vaccine records, it's probably worth getting another vaccine to make sure you are protected. After one dose, you are 93 percent protected. And after the second dose, 97 or more," said Dr. Erica Pan, the interim health officer in Alameda County, California.

"I mean, I get my shots... so... I'm not one to tell people what to do, but I feel like you definitely should," traveler Rick Martinez said.

"I've been vaccinated since I was little," traveler Lexie Nevels said. "There's no reason why you shouldn't. It's for the health of all the people all around us."

Officials say measles is still common in parts of the world, including the Philippines which just this year has had 12,000 cases and 200 deaths. Unvaccinated travelers are bringing the cases back to the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now reporting 704 cases of measles in 22 states. That's more cases in a single year than the U.S. has seen in the past 25 years and it's only April.

"Many of the cases we have seen have been in travelers who were not vaccinated who went to a country where there's a lot of measles... and brought it back here to California," Pan said.

That's believed to be the case in LA where officials still have dozens of college students under quarantine and they are telling hundreds more people to stay home because they may have been exposed to the measles.