One person dead after Interstate 89 crash

One person was killed Saturday, after a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89.

Vermont State Police say the accident happened in a construction zone, but speed, impairment, or traffic pattern do not appear to be causes of the crash. I-89 was closed for around four hours.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. between Exit 16 in Colchester and Exit 17 at the Champlain Islands.

Vermont State Police diverted traffic off of the interstate at exit 16 in Colchester.

We will update this story when more information is available.