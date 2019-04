We have a traffic alert for travelers on Interstate 89.

Work will start Sunday evening on an 11-mile stretch of the interstate starting south of Exit 8 in Montpelier and going to just south of Exit 10 in Waterbury.

The guardrail work will begin on Sunday at 7 p.m. and go overnight until 6 a.m. It will continue throughout the week.

A single lane both northbound and southbound will be open at all times.