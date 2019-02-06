Interstate 89 lane closures on the Winooski River Bridge

We have a traffic alert that could slow down your Wednesday morning commute.

Vermont transportation officials are closing the southbound passing lane over the Winooski River Bridge on Interstate 89 starting at 9:00 a.m.

Crews will be fixing holes on the pavement for a second time this year.

They say they will start in the left lane and then will be shutting down the center lane.

They also say the work is extensive and will take most of the day.

They say give yourself extra time or find a detour.

