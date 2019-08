A traffic alert to tell you about that could create some headaches tonight.

Police are closing the southbound lanes of Interstate 89 in the Montpelier area at 6 p.m.

All traffic will be diverted off the highway at Exit 8 and rerouted.

Police say a dump truck crashed this afternoon and went down an embankment. Crews are closing the interstate to get it back on the road.

It's not clear how long that will take.

No word on whether anyone was hurt in that crash.