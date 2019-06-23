Interview with actors from Made In Vermont the movie

In January of 2017, for our weekly Made in Vermont segment, Scott Fleishman caught up with the cast and crew of the film, "Made in Vermont" as they were shooting one of their scenes in Essex. They had a zero dollar budget, but had the opportunity to film scenes across the state. After six years of writing and production, the movie is finally ready to be released. Lonnie Poland is the producer of the film and an actor. Roger Strauss is also an actor in the movie and he's also the screenwriter. Both join Scott in studio.

You can catch Made in Vermont's debut showing at the Roxie in Burlington June 25 at 7p.m. There will also be a screening at the Savoy Theatre in Montpelier on July 1.