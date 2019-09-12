Intrapac closes Plattsburgh plant; 90 jobs lost

A company that makes packing materials closed its Northern New York plant Thursday, leaving 90 people in Plattsburgh without a job.

The parking lot at Intrapac Plastics was empty Thursday afternoon and no one from the company answered our calls about the layoffs.

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said the chamber is working with those laid off for new employment. He said the company is headquartered in North Carolina and they are moving production closer.

While this is bad news for the North Country, Douglas said it's pretty common in business and that with the manufacturing industry in Plattsburgh, these laid-off employees will have no trouble finding employment.

"It's a hot market. Almost every manufacturer in the community is hungry for prospects. That certainly is on the plus side. If you have to have bad news like this you'd rather have it in a market where companies are hiring and that certainly is the case," Douglas said.

Douglas said the chamber is also working with the employees to have up-to-date resumes and they have all been invited to attend the Chamber's job fair Sept. 25.