Invasive waterflea spotted for 1st time in Lake Champlain

An invasive species has appeared for the first time in Lake Champlain.

The fishhook waterflea was first discovered in Vermont in 2018. It's a close relative of the spiny waterflea, which was discovered locally in 2014.

This year, both species were spotted on fishing lines in late June and identified by boat launch stewards in Shelburne Bay.

Experts say the small species can be hard to detect, so everyone is asked to clean off their boats before and after going into the lake to stop their spread.

"It's really hard for us to detect them with a naked eye and so that's why it's-- again, so important to clean, drain and dry because these organisms have life stages that are not visible to the naked eye," said Meg Modley of the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

They are much easier to see in clumps. Each waterflea only grows to about a centimeter in size.