Investigation ends in $300K fine for Vt. insurance company

A Vermont insurance company now must pay a $300,000 penalty and make several improvements after a Department of Financial Regulation investigation.

The DFR investigation relates to a 2016 action against Newport insurance agent Alan Dauphin, an agent with the Lafayette Life Insurance Company. That action resulted in a $10,000 administrative penalty and other remedial action.

Now, Lafayette must pay $300,000.

DFR reviewed all 163 annuity transactions Lafayette made in Vermont during a five-year period and determined that in each instance, the company failed to obtain appropriate financial and background information. Without this information, Lafayette was unable to independently determine whether its products were appropriate for the consumers purchasing them.