Investigation finds Burlington deputy police chief violated city policy

The Burlington Police Department has concluded a deputy chief violated city policy by using an anonymous social media account to engage with citizens and by failing to disclose that fact to the mayor before she was appointed acting chief.

Last month, former police Chief Brandon del Pozo stepped down after he admitted lying to a reporter about using a fake Twitter account to troll a critic. After del Pozo's resignation, Mayor Miro Weinberger appointed Deputy Chief Jan Wright as acting chief, but within hours of that announcement, Wright also admitted to using fake social media accounts to engage with critics.

Acting Chief Jennifer Morrison said Monday that Wright was disciplined by being demoted from acting chief back to deputy chief and that she will be suspended for eight days. Five days will come from Wright's vacation time and three will be unpaid days. Wright must also take social media training from the city and she will also work with the Community Justice Center on using restorative justice.

In a statement, Wright said: "I accept full responsibility for my posts and use of social media. I am sorry for the impact it has had on the Departments, its members and the City. I am deeply embarrassed by my behavior. I look forward to returning to work and taking the steps necessary to correct my behavior and to regain trust with those with whom it has been broken."

