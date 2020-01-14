Investigation of cop accused of pepper-spraying man reopens

Vermont prosecutors have reopened an investigation into a former police officer accused of pepper-spraying a handcuffed man. Cpl. Joel Daugreilh allegedly pepper sprayed a man who was handcuffed in a holding cell at the St. Albans police station in November 2017.

According to Attorney General T.J. Donovan's office, the man did not suffer any permanent injuries.

The attorney general's office decided not to prosecute Daugreilh in July 2018.

Donovan says his office discovered new information about the case as they were preparing to release documents to Vermont Public Radio.

An expert will review the case and issue their findings. Daugreilh declined to comment.

1/13/2020 9:59:09 PM (GMT -5:00)