Milton man charged with harming toddler

A Milton man is being held on a $25,000 and will be in court Tuesday morning after investigators say he caused serious harm to a toddler.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says they were contacted by the Department for Children and Families regarding a report of a two-and-a-half month-old child who had a concerning injury at UVMMC Monday.

After a medical evaluation, it was discovered that the child was suffering from several serious internal injuries.

The child's father, Seth A. Paydon, 37, was arrested on charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault and cruelty to a child.

