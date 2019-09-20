Investigators: Cigarette sparked South Hero fire

Fire officials are warning people to properly extinguish smoking materials after a fire in South Hero left several families homeless.

The blaze broke out an apartment house on Iodine Spring Street Wednesday night. Officials say one of the tenants noticed smoke in her apartment and tried to put it out with a bowl of water.

Firefighters say it started at the back door of one of the apartments after a cigarette wasn't put out all the way. The fire spread, but only one of the apartments had extensive damage.

They say all families were able to get out before fire crews got there and they say a quick response time helped get the fire under control quickly.

"Luckily tonight was training night, so we had a crew at the station ready to go, so we didn't have to respond to the station so that helped our response time. If we were later, it would have been a longer time," South Hero Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Robinson said Wednesday.

Crews say the American Red Cross is helping the families.

Fire officials say you should smoke outside and make sure you put them out all the way before walking away.