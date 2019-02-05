Investigators: Deadly Winooski fire not considered suspicious

Investigators say they still aren't sure what sparked a deadly fire in Winooski last week but they do not consider it suspicious.

Police say the fire started on the second floor of a storage facility at 107 West Spring Street.

Crews found the body of Andrew Bissonnette, 39, of Winooski, in the damaged building after the fire was put out. Police believe Bissonnette was sleeping in the storage unit when the fire started.

Tuesday, fire investigators said while they still haven't found the cause of the blaze, they do not think it was a criminal act.