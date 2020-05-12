Investigators: Man killed cousin before deadly shootout with police

Vermont State Police on Tuesday confirmed that Christopher Louras was responsible for the murder of his cousin, Nicholas Louras.

Nick Louras, 34, of Rutland, was found dead of gunshot wounds off Route 53 in Salisbury last October. The discovery came as investigators followed up on a police shootout in Rutland earlier that day, that left his cousin, Christopher Louras, 33, of Rutland, dead.

Christopher Louras was the son of a former mayor.

Police said Christopher Louras shot through the front door of the Rutland City Police Department early on Oct. 8, 2019. An off-duty officer spotted the suspect car about an hour-and-a-half later, and a police chase ensued through the Rutland City Plaza. Police said Christopher Louras shot out the window at the police. The car chase ended when Louras' car got stuck in front of the Amtrak station. He got out with a rifle and officers from Rutland City and Rutland Town in downtown Rutland fired their weapons at him. Four officers fired at him. Police say he was shot nine times and died at the hospital. Investigators concluded all four officers acted appropriately.

Police had always suspected that Christopher Louras killed his cousin. Now, they say lab tests have confirmed it.

Investigators have not yet identified a motive for the killing.

Police say some aspects of the case, including the precise timeline of events, remain under investigation. They ask that anyone with information call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101.