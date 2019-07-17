Investigators: arsonist went into someone's garage and started a fire

Fire officials are investigating after they say someone entered another person's garage and started a fire.

Fire crews say Tuesday morning they responded to reports of a house fire in Middlesex. But when they got there one of the home owners had put out the fire.

Cynthia Liepmann says she heard noises in her garage and when she saw the fire, the 72-year-old woman put the flames out with a rake.

An initial investigation found that someone entered the garage through the open bay doors and spread an accelerant on the floor.

Authorities say no suspicious cars or people were noticed in the area and no one was injured in the fire.

Fire crews say damage was limited to minor soot deposits because of quick action by the homeowner.

Officials are calling it arson. Call police if you know anything.