Re-chargeable battery explosion linked to Greensboro fire

State investigators say a re-chargeable battery explosion caused a house fire in Greensboro Monday.

The Greensboro Fire Department responded Monday afternoon to the home on Country Club Road after a report of a smoke alarm activation.

They say the out of state homeowner had left about 20 minutes before.

Officials say the fire was quickly put out and only one room in the basement was damaged. They say the owner left a rechargeable, lithium-ion battery for a cordless power tool charging in the basement and that it most likely overcharged and exploded.

Officials recommend that people monitor any re-chargeable battery device and also follow the manufacturer's recommendations.