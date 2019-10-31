Investigators find nothing after reported shooting in Derby Line

It led to blocked roads, evacuations and schools put in lockout, but police called to a report of a shooting in Derby Line this afternoon found nothing.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Department says at about 1:10 p.m., a caller said he had just shot a family member at a home on Caswell Avenue.

But when deputies and other law enforcement arrived, the only person in the home said he didn't make the call and a search turned up nothing.

As officers started to leave, they heard three gunshots. So they checked several houses nearby, and schools in Derby were briefly put into lockout.

Still, police found nothing. So they cleared the scene and say there is no danger to the public.

At about 2:30 p.m., Caswell Ave. was reopened and residents were allowed to return home. Students at the schools were dismissed on time.

Because of the location's proximity to the border, multiple agencies responded to the scene with sheriff's deputies, including the Border Patrol, Vermont state police and DMV.