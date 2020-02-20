Investigators look into downtown Burlington fires

Burlington fire crews are investigating at least two fires in downtown Burlington early Thursday morning.

Crews say Ahli Baba's Kabob shop on Main Street near the Flynn theater is damaged but not a total loss

We talked with the owner who says no one was inside at the time and there were no injuries.

Burlington Fire Department Captain Michael Lachance says a trash can was lit on fire in front of the building when they got there.

"Yeah, the fire from the trash can began the fire at Ahli Baba's," said Lachance.

Nearby, Burlington crews responded to a dumpster fire on Pearl Street.

The fire is now put out.

Crews could not confirm if the two incidents are related but say fire marshals are now on scene.