Investigators say spontaneous combustion to blame for Springfield fire

Investigators say spontaneous combustion is to blame for a fire in North Springfield.

The Springfield Fire Department responded to Vermont Timberworks around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. The wood frame supplier is on Fairbanks Road. No one was in the building at the time, and there were no injuries.

When crews arrived, there was already heavy fire on the outside, front and throughout the roof of the building. SFD was on scene throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Weathersfield, Chester, Ascutney, Windsor, Proctorville, Ludlow Reading, Claremont, Bellows Falls, Westminster, Walpole and Charleston Fire Departments as well as MAC-1 (Mutual Aid Co-Ordinator) from Dublin, N.H. assisted.

Investigators with the Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit arrived to the scene early Sunday morning. They say, waste materials like saw dust, dirty rags used in staining wood, most likely spontaneously combusted in a dumpster at the front of the buidling. The combination of materials, and the warm, humid temperatures on Saturday contributed. The fire was determined to be accidental.

