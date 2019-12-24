Investigators search for clues to Northfield mobile home fire

Investigators say a fire that destroyed a Northfield mobile home Monday appears to have started outside.

Authorities say the fire chief spotted the fire at the King Street home around 3:45. The owner, Candace Medeiros, 68, was not home at the time.

Officials say the fire appears to have started outside the mobile home where the metal trailer hitch is located and then spread to the roof and interior.

The Northfield Police and state fire investigators are asking the public to contact them with any information at 802-584-9181, or by calling the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) at 1-800-322-7766.

