Investigators still focused on homicide victim's stepson

The government continues to build its case against the Monkton stepson of a homicide victim.

No one is charged in the death of David Auclair. He was shot multiple times, found dead next to his truck in July at a trailhead in Hinesburg.

Two months later, Auclair's stepson Kory Lee George of Monkton was arrested on federal gun charges. He is still behind bars.

Now, documents show the federal government is searching George's phone to learn its contents and location from April through mid-May. They also reveal George's lawyer wants an extension to review evidence investigators found that is also connected to a homicide investigation. A judge granted that extension.