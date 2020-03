The RehabGYM in Barre hosts its second Invitational Strength Meet this afternoon.

This friendly dead lift competition gives members a chance show off the progress they've made in their training, but this meet is different than most. Of the 30 competitors, 17 are women, with 8 women over 50, four in their 70s, and two in their 80s.

They'll also be offering an Open Gender category.

100% of the $3 entry donation goes to the Central Vermont Humane Society.

Lifting begins at 10 am.