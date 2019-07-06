Iraq veterans reunite 13 years after deployment

A special reunion was held Saturday at the Howard VFW in Burlington. A group of combat veterans who served in Iraq in 2005, reunited for the first time since their deployment.

They served for 18 months and haven't seen each other since they returned home 13 years ago. Sgt. Christopher Mesick, of the Vermont National Guard, organized the reunion. Mesick says two of his fellow comrades died last year and he wanted to bring everyone together to remember them and remind each other that they're still a family.

"I just wanted to give everybody an opportunity to come back together and let each other know that we still have each other's back, just like we did over there. Be able to reconnect and communicate as a community and a family like we are," said Mesick.

Mesick says he plans to make this an annual event which will be open to veterans and their families.

