Irasburg man charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to child

An Irasburg man is due in court Thursday after facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and cruelty to a child.

Police say Joshua Hall, 33, was drunk when he shot a gun at family members after an argument Wednesday evening.

An investigation showed Hall would not allow family members to call 911 and knocked over a child after a struggle over the phone.

No one was injured by the shots but the child had a facial injury from the fall. One victim was also struck with the butt of the gun.