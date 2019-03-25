Irish singer-songwriter inspires Vermont students

Internationally acclaimed performer Damian McGinty stopped in Vermont Monday. You might know him from the Irish singing group Celtic Thunder.

McGinty encouraged kids in Barre to work hard and chase their dreams, musical and otherwise.

The singer-songwriter is touring around the country to debut his new solo album, "Young Forever."

He made a pit stop at St. Monica-St. Michael School for a private concert and Q-and-A with the kids. The children loved moving to the music and learning about McGinty's native Ireland and his journey to stardom.

McGinty told the kids to take small steps toward achieving their goals and said they'd be surprised by what they can accomplish.

"Believe in your dreams and believe they can happen. Don't think of them as this unreachable, unattainable goal because it's really not that and I feel like if you sort of take your dreams in steps, then they become more attainable. Like if you want to reach here first, then you get here and all of a sudden here becomes your normal, then it's easier to be like, alright, I'm gonna go up here now," McGinty said.

McGinty will be performing in Montreal Tuesday night.