Is Amazon friend, foe or frenemy to small Vt. businesses?

Friend, foe or frenemy? That's the question facing many small retailers when they consider whether to market their products on Amazon.

The Vermont Center for Emerging Technology and Burton joined forces with other Vermont businesses Thursday afternoon to discuss e-commerce.

Amazon has traditionally been seen as an enemy for many small Vermont businesses. But now many experts believe that local companies need to know how to work with Amazon to make sure their companies can grow and thrive.

The biggest question many companies have is, how do I make my product discoverable on Amazon?

"These are folks who have lived it. These are operators, practitioners who daily are competing against other companies for visibility and success on Amazon," said David Bradbury, the president of VCET.

"Get ahead of the curve, get ahead of the system and get your brand out to stand out in kind of a sea of, like, clutter is really key," said Charlotte Addison, a panelist.

Addison says Amazon is much different than it was 10 years ago and the market is ever-changing.

VCET hopes this event will open the conversation between Vermont businesses about their successes and struggles to help each other out.