Is Jane Sanders the most powerful woman not running in 2020?

During Bernie Sanders' long political career, Jane Sanders has served variously as her husband's media consultant, surrogate, fundraiser, chief of staff, campaign spokeswoman and top strategist.

His political revolution has become her career. And her political and business activities have, at times, become his headache.

As the Vermont senator undertakes his second presidential run and scrambles his inner circle, Jane Sanders remains his closest adviser. She's perhaps the most influential woman in the 2020 campaign who isn't a candidate.

A Bernie Sanders adviser says that "at every level, Jane is intimately involved."

That involvement has drawn questions sometimes about her political judgment, about family opportunism and about her ethics.

