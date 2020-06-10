Is Santa safe? NH task force says yes in amusement park plan

Santa Claus could be safe to visit this summer, from a distance.

The Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force on Wednesday approved recommendations for the opening of New Hampshire amusement parks with restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus.

While character “meet-and-greets” would be prohibited at Canobie Lake Park, separate rules for Santa's Village and other smaller parks would allow them in fixed locations if at least 6 feet of social distancing is maintained.

Meanwhile, two Manchester colleges are taking different approaches to the fall semester. Southern New Hampshire University is sticking with remote learning, while Saint Anselm College will resume on-campus teaching.

