Is Vermont equipped to track traveling child abusers?

Our national investigative team found multiple cases of abusive parents hopping state to state to escape authorities.

Here in Vermont, officials tell WCAX News there is no notification system to track people with a history of child abuse when they move from state to state.

The Vermont Department for Children and Families says extensive background checks are done on anyone applying for a job involving contact with children. But they say there is no information shared if someone with a history of abusing children moved into or out of Vermont.

Congressman Peter Welch was not a part of the House when the Adam Walsh Act was signed in 2006. But Welch says there's always more that can be done when it comes to keeping children safe.

"I actually think we have to do it at the federal level, and we've got to get some more aid back to the states. Because this is much, if it's going to be solved and addressed, it mostly has to be done on the local, not the federal level," said Welch, D-Vermont.

Officials with the Department for Children and Families did not make themselves available for an interview.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says it also would not be notified if an abuser moved into the state unless they were on probation or parole.