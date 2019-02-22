Is Vermont losing money on Airbnbs?

More and more people visiting Vermont are choosing short-term rentals like Airbnb. But do those largely unregulated lodging options have an unfair advantage over traditional inns and hotels? Our Christina Guessferd looks at steps the state is considering to level playing field.

"Most of us who are in this business because this is our livelihood are serious about it and want to do what is right," said Willie Docto of Moose Meadow Lodge & Treehouse.

And Docto says what is right is all lodging establishments-- like the Moose Meadow Lodge-- and short-term rental properties-- like those listed on sites like Airbnb-- playing by the same rules. He says right now, short-term rental properties have an unfair advantage over inns and B&Bs.

"Because they didn't have to pay license fees," Docto said.

And because they don't have to abide by 32-pages of Health Department regulations even if the property is the same size as a licensed lodging establishment.

"That creates a disparity between the lodging properties and the short-term rental platforms," said Wendy Knight, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing.

Knight says that's the concern driving a proposed three-part short-term rental strategy. First, officials want to solidify the definition of lodging establishments as those that accommodate fewer than nine guests. Then, they want to exempt lodging establishments from the extensive list of Health Department regulations and instead follow self-certification requirements.

"It's a lot of the smaller properties that are feeling burdened by the 32 pages of health regulations. Keep in mind, most of the complaints that come in are not health-related," Knight said.

The last part of the plan is a study to determine how many multiunit properties are advertised on short-term rental platforms, but are not licensed.

WCAX News talked to a number of Airbnb owners with varying types of short-term rental properties, from in-law apartments to Victorian mansions. Some also doubled as the owner's homes and some were solely meant for housing guests. State officials say those vast differences are exactly why conducting a study on short-term rentals in Vermont is more important now than ever before.

"If you are an owner-occupied inn that has three bedrooms, you should not be regulated the same as an 80-room hotel, for example," Knight said.

And Knight says the information gathered from the study will help them make those regulation decisions in the future.