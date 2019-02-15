Is clutter-clearing Netflix series having ripple effect on thrift stores?

A new Netflix series asks people to clean up their clutter and only leave things that spark joy. It turns out the series may be having a ripple effect at some local thrift shops.

"Tidying up with Marie Kondo" has sparked many things since it dropped on Netflix -- joy, conversation, but most importantly -- motivation to de-clutter.

"Then when I watched it, it was like the first episode in, I needed to organize everything," said Justina Harris-McCray, a KonMari enthusiast.

She says she always considered herself a clean person, but it took about a week to go through her apartment. She was downsizing from a five-bedroom house and she liked the idea of her new home sparking joy. "It's about having positivity in your life. It's about making it so that positivity seeps in and you rid the negative. That was really timely for me," Harris-McCray said.

Following the show's tradition, she thanked what she didn't need and bagged it up so it could spark joy for someone else. "There are a lot of people that are in need of these items and I couldn't imagine throwing away things that are able to be used by someone that's in need of them," Harris-McCray said.

The cleaning craze means a windfall for local thrift stores like the Second Time Around Thrift Shop in Plattsburgh. "Anything from clothing to appliances, desks," said the shop's Terry Blake.

The Salvation Army is also getting a lot of donations recently, but they're not sure whether it's the show or the holidays. Officials at both stores say they're happy to accept whatever doesn't spark joy for someone anymore.

"We are always a favorite place to accept donations because they know that all proceeds from the thrift store go back into the community," said the Salvation Army's Maj. Robin Hagar.