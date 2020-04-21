Is coronavirus keeping you awake? Here's how to sleep better

If you've noticed it's hard to get a good night's sleep lately, you're not alone.

With stay-at-home orders changing the way many of us live our lives, there are a number of reasons why your sleep may not be as restful as it once was.

Dr. Diana Wilson of the UVM Sleep Program says an experience like this can mess with your circadian rhythms, which can alter your sleep-wake cycle.

"Many of our schedules are disrupted as a result of this. Many people are working from home or not working at all, and we're not in our usual routine," Wilson said.

Routine is the best way to maintain those circadian rhythms but can be hard to maintain when so many routines are on pause for the time being.

"The current situation with the pandemic for many people is anxiety-provoking, understandably, and anxiety often causes sleep disruption," Wilson said.

While that may not be a problem for everyone...

"Yeah, I mean once I'm in my home, it can't get me," Gary Winthorpe said. "So why should I worry when I'm in bed?"

...It is a problem for many.

"Not well. I think with what's going on I'm just more anxious than normal. You know? There's not as much to do to kind of help myself relax or exercise or sleep better," Matthew Beier said.

Research suggests using healthy anxiety coping mechanisms and increasing daily activity at home may help get your bedtime back on track.

Dr. Wilson also says one of the best ways to try and get your sleep schedule back on track is to maintain a regular schedule, even during stay-at-home orders, meaning setting times for bed and when to wake up.