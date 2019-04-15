Is crackdown on distracted drivers making a difference?

Last Thursday state, local and county law enforcement teamed up to introduce their 'Connect to Disconnect' campaign to stop distracted driving.

Law enforcement looked-on as drive-after-driver was pulled over for texting and other distractions. And one day later, on Friday morning, authorities say the driver of a pickup truck on I-91 plowed into the back of a DMV enforcement cruiser. The inspector had pulled a car over as part of the campaign. The inspector was inside his vehicle and fortunately there were minor injuries.

Distracted driving is becoming all too common. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and U.S. Department of Transportation, 3,166 people were killed in crashes where a distracted driver was involved. And six percent of all drivers involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted at the time of the crashes.

Roger Garrity soke with Chittenden County Highway Safety Coordinator Allen Fortin about the challenges of getting driver to stay focused on driving.