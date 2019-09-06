Vt. Breaking Bad: Is crystal meth the state's next drug epidemic?

Vermont lawmakers want to know if crystal meth is the next big threat for Vermonters.

"When we start to see it in Massachusetts or other nearby states it's only a matter of time before it becomes a major problem in Vermont," said Senator Dick Sears, D-Bennington.

Sears says he has read about the emerging problem in Massachusetts and wanted to know if Vermont is next. Sears and fellow lawmakers this week called in members of the Department of Health and the Vermont Drug Task Force to share what they know.

Meth was an issue in Vermont back in the early 2000s. Authorities say that was mostly what's called the "one-pot method," where the drug is cooked up using dangerous chemicals at home which can potentially be explosive.

Now, officials say it's crystal meth that's created in labs in Mexico and pumped into the country in record amounts. "It's brought in, just like the opiates would be -- just like crack cocaine. A lot of it is already pre-packaged, or they'll get a bulk of it -- they'll package it up and distribute it. That's a lot easier for someone to go on the street and just get the crystal meth than it is to actually manufacture. So, they are two different methods of methamphetamines, one is the crystal meth and then the other is the one-pot method," said Vermont State Police Lt. Teresa Randall.

The task force isn't seeing too much of the crystal meth yet, but is worried enough to watch it closely.

On the other hand, the health department says two other stimulant drugs are more immediate threats. The first is cocaine. A new report shows Vermont ranked number one in the country for drug use among 18 to 25 year olds in 2016-2017, and it's on the rise. The second threat is a prescription drug in many medicine cabinets.

"Stimulant prescriptions have actually been on the rise in Vermont dramatically, and we're actually one of the top three states in the country for prescriptions of Ritalin, which is a common stimulant that is prescribed for treating attention deficit hyperactivity disorder," said the health department's Kelly Dougherty.