Is driver assistance technology making roads more dangerous?

Advanced driver assistance technology like lane assist and adaptive cruise is designed to make cars safer. But new research from AAA finds people who regularly use the systems are far more likely to be distracted behind the wheel.

Asleep at the wheel-- literally. Someone captured cellphone video in Boston of a man who appeared to be snoozing on the freeway.

It's happened in Los Angeles, too. Seth Blake spotted a driver who appeared to be taking a nap while driving.

"We were in his area while we were driving for like 10 minutes and he only woke up one time, kinda looked around and went back to sleep," Blake said.

Nearly 93% of all new cars have at least one available advanced driver assistance feature. They can help maintain your lane, speed, distance from other cars or even hit the brakes.

AAA found drivers who regularly use those systems are nearly twice as likely to be distracted as when those systems are off.

Reporter: Are they essentially zoning out behind the wheel?

William Horry/AAA: When you think about just disengaging from an attention standpoint, yeah, I think we're seeing some evidence of that.

"These technologies can really make it seem as though the vehicle has these different aspects of driving covered. And so that can lull you into this false sense of security," Horry said.

Carmakers say drivers have to be prepared to take over at any time because these safety features do not make the car autonomous or self-driving and they're not perfect.

A Tesla with Autopilot engaged rear-ended a firetruck stopped on the freeway. Another slammed into a police car on the side of a southern California road. Tesla did not respond to repeated requests from CBS for comment, but in the past has stressed drivers need to stay engaged with the road.

While advanced driver assistance systems are becoming more common, there is no federal standard, so they all work a little differently. The laws on distracted driving still apply here, and studies show taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your crash risk. Earlier this year, the National Transportation Safety Board warned over-reliance on these driver assistance features and not paying attention can lead to serious accidents.