Is someone in Brattleboro trying to abduct children? Police say two suspicious incidents in the last month should be a warning to kids and their parents.

It's a quiet neighborhood just outside of downtown Brattleboro. But, according to police, someone may be targeting young kids here. Last week, police say a woman tried to get an 8-year-old boy into her car as he walked home from the bus stop.

"Told him basically to get in the car. When the child refused, she became a little more forceful. The child basically became scared and ran away," said Brattleboro Police Lt. Robert Perkins.

"I'm very shocked that this is happening in my neighborhood. I've been here most of my life and I feel like it is a pretty safe neighborhood," said Desiree Doell, a mother of three children under the age of 12. "I guess, at the same time, we have to be aware at all times, because you never know when something like this can happen, and usually that's when you are caught off guard -- when you are not prepared."

Police say a similar incident happened last month. That time an 11-year-old was targeted by a middle-aged woman matching the same description -- blonde hair and driving a light-colored car.

Police say the bus company and area schools have been notified. "Don't deviate from any plans that your parents set in place. If you have a child that walks home, be aware of the routes that the child takes," Lt. Perkins said.

Police also say basic rules should apply. They include walking with a buddy and never getting into a car with a stranger.

Doell's kids don't take the bus, but she say she does try to talk to them about the dangers that exists outside home. "I talk to them when I feel it's age appropriate, but I guess at this point with something like that, I need to sit down with all three of them and reiterate the importance of strangers, and when people approach you, what the right protocol would be," she said.

Police are continuing two investigate the two incidents and whether they are connected. In the meantime, anyone with information is asked to contact police.