Is the Sanders team employing a risky strategy in Iowa?

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders could be taking a big risk in Iowa. His strategy involves convincing hundreds, maybe thousands of voters who have never participated in the caucus process to come out and support him.

If the Sanders team is right, this is where the Iowa caucuses will be won: on sidewalks in the cold with dedicated volunteers like Denver Foote, one of the many foot soldiers in the 2020 version of the Sanders revolution.

"He's for the people, he's by the people," Foote said.

Sanders just wrapped up a four-day swing in Iowa with his revamped strategy on full display.

Through the course of his campaign, he is still drawing big crowds at raucous rallies. His campaign, though, has a new, more targeted focus, highlighted by Sanders himself attending small, issue-based forums and town halls, and his field staff organizing new caucus-goers around specific issues like health care.

"I've had cancer before and health care is very important. I have a pre-existing condition basically," said Sally Bendon, an Iowa voter.

The Sanders team is focusing on voters like Bendon who may not traditionally have been a part of the Iowa caucus process, but have been inspired by the Sanders message because of a personal experience.

It's not the first time a campaign has made turning out new caucus-goers a key part of its Iowa strategy. It worked well for Barack Obama in 2008.

But the Sanders campaign says its 2020 model is a political leap of faith.

"If we're not willing to take risks and expand the electorate, then you're right, it is a gamble. But look, um, the senator has always been somebody who is willing to gamble a bit and do what was right," said Misty Rebik of the Sanders campaign.

Caucus participation requires commitment. It means spending several hours on a specific night to publicly support a candidate, which is why campaigns traditionally place a premium on those who have reliably caucused in the past.

"It's a big ask to bring new people into the system, but it's definitely a worthy cause and if they can do it successfully, they might win on caucus night," said Judy Downs, the executive director of the Polk County Democratic Party.

For the Sanders team, they say this is about more than a campaign; it is about the next step in a political movement.

"I don't know if that's risky. I think that's the right thing to do because, frankly, if we want a White House that represents all people, we got to talk to all people and they got to get voted in by all people," Rebik said.