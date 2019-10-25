Is the Trump impeachment inquiry fair?

Republican and Democratic lawmakers and pundits have been sparring all week over whether the impeachment inquiry process against President Trump is fair. We asked Vermont's congressional delegation, as well as a former GOP staffer during Watergate, to weigh in on the process and the impact it could have on the 2020 election.

President Donald Trump was outside the White House again Friday taking on his critics. "Tell me who the 'never Trumpers' are because I'm not a fan of the 'never Trumpers.' I think they're bad people. Some have recovered, OK? They went through, I guess, a recovery program. It's called they learned how to win through me," he said.

His comments often launch the nation into heated debates, but Friday, Trump said something many may agree with. "There's a lot of angry people out there and that's the way it goes," he said.

That includes lawmakers in Washington engaged in a fierce battle over Trump's impeachment inquiry. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, has condemned the process, claiming it's unfair by blocking out Republicans and the public.

"What they're doing is selectively leaking the information to drive the President's poll numbers down, and to drive the momentum for impeachment up," he said. "If you open up one of these things in the future against a Democrat, and we've selectively leaked things and we shut out the Democratic president from having a chance to participate, please use my words against us."

"The truth is, their goal is not to open the process, and their goal was to stop the process," said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont

Welch and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, both say the process is transparent and fair. "There are Republicans, there's key Republicans in every one of those meetings. It's not just Democrats, it's Republicans," Leahy told WCAX. "I was a trial attorney and I was a prosecutor. We take depositions. And grand juries you do behind closed doors."

"We're following the normal process, what was done in Watergate, what was done with Bill Clinton, with what was done with Andrew Johnson going back there," Welch said.

Welch says the inquiry is done in phases—investigation and depositions done privately to gather good information and prevent Congressional grandstanding. Then, there's the release of transcripts, followed by the public hearings.

"Where many of these witnesses who told us what they know will be able to tell the full public and the press and everyone what they know," Welch said.

Steve Terry worked for Vermont Republican Senator George Aiken during President Nixon's impeachment inquiry. He isn't surprised by the drama surrounding the Trump investigation.

"While it's clearly a constitutional issue, it's in a political cycle, major one, that can not only redefine American politics but global politics. My question is when you look at this -- and the average American cares about corruption -- but they also care about health care, education, crime and day-to-day lives. And some have argued that, well, this is clearly taking everyone's energy from the things we need to keep our economy going, our families running, what do you think? No question, it's a real difficult situation. That's why this process, if there is indeed impeachment voted by the House and a trial begins, I think it's absolutely imperative that process be completed by the end of this calendar year or early January, because we need to have, need to know where President Trump stands and what the judgment of the constitutional process is well before voting begins next year," Terry said.