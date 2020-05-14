Is your boss watching while you work from home?

A recent study from MIT shows nearly half of U.S. workers are doing their jobs from home, thanks to stay-at-home orders.

Meanwhile, companies are concerned about your productivity and their bottom line. So, they're looking to technology to keep an eye on you.

Cybersecurity experts say employers can monitor your clicks, your internet activity and even snap photos of you and listen in using the computer's microphone.

If you're concerned about your privacy, experts have advice.

"The things to do are one, check your employee handbook and see if there's anything in there about monitoring. The next thing to do if you think you're being monitored, go to the human resources department. If that doesn't get you any good, it's time to get the bureau of labor involved and say hey, it's one thing to monitor me while I'm working, it's a completely different thing to spy on me when I'm in my normal life, because that's not acceptable at all in any state," said Craig Peterson, a cybersecurity expert in New Hampshire.

If you're using a computer from work to do your job from home, Peterson suggests turning it off at the end of the workday.

Watch the video for the complete interview with Peterson.