Is your charitable donation going to the right place? - Part 2

It's tricky to know what questions to ask to make sure your money gets to a legitimate charity.

Many people are often faced with a caller or a flier in the mail that tugs at the heartstrings, asking pleading to give money to help with veterans, police, kids, or animals. It's all well and good if the charity is legitimate.

"You always want to be very careful," said Chris Curtis with the Public Protection Division of the Vermont Attorney General's Office. He says while you should expect to get some kind of letter or card -- even a phone call -- during the next couple months, you should not assume that just because it's a professional pamphlet or a good sales pitch that it's legitimate, or even that it is actually representing the charity it says it is.

"There can be imposter scams where somebody is impersonating a nonprofit organization," Curtis said.

The best way to avoid parting with your money to a scammer? Do a little digging. Ask questions like, who the person is, what the charity is, where it's located, how your donation will be used, and if they're a paid fundraiser. Then, double-check that information yourself.

• Be wary of anyone who pressures you into giving money right

away, especially cash mailings or wire transfers.

• If you get a letter thanking you for a donation you already made

and you know you didn't -- it's almost certainly scam.

• Be extra careful with emails asking you for money because they

might not be safe.

• If you want to be extra careful to avoid scammers, reach out to

your charity of choice directly and ask how you can send money.

"Really, call and verify and authenticate the nonprofits that you're giving to -- that's the number one thing," Curtis said.

Nonprofits we spoke with agree. Special Olympics Vermont said they're more than happy to take your call about the programs they offer and where your donation will be used. "Being really clear and explicit about what we do is huge," said the group's Missy Siner.

And at the Humane Society of Chittenden County, if you reach out to them directly you'll get a personal response back. "I sign and write letters to a person who makes a gift of any amount. There is no gift too small," said the group's Diana Hill.

You can also check your charity on helpful websites like Charity Navigator and Better Business Bureau.

The Vermont Attorney General's Office also has resources to help you sort out whether a fundraiser or charity is legitimate.

