Is your dog's food linked to canine heart disease?

Chris Caleo does his research when it comes to choosing food for his dog, Patsy Cline.

"It puts fear into me because you don't know what is in the ingredients," Caleo said.

The FDA wants pet owners to pay attention to what they are feeding their dogs. The agency is investigating more than 500 reports of dilated cardiomyopathy in dogs linked to grain-free dog food.

The disease affects a dog's heart muscle and can lead to heart failure.

The FDA is now releasing the names of 16 brands most frequently identified in the cases. Some brands are associated with as many as 60 reports of illness.

"I'm worried that dogs eating grain-free, that's just the tip of the iceberg," said Dr. Julie Churchill, a veterinary nutritionist at the University of Minnesota.

Churchill believes there is no benefit to feeding your dog a grain-free diet.

"My takeaway is don't look at that list. Just say my dog is not eating that brand. Remember these are only the brands that have been reported," Churchill said.

The FDA says large and giant breed dogs seem to be most affected. But there have also been cases in smaller dogs.

Federal investigators still don't know how certain diets are associated with canine heart disease.

The Pet Food Institute says this is a complex issue with many factors requiring scientific evaluation and that it's sharing relevant information to expand the understanding of any potential connection.

Pet owners are encouraged to contact pet food-makers or their veterinarians with any concerns.

There have also been nine feline reports of dilated cardiomyopathy.

Click here for the full report from the FDA including the brand names.