Islamic Society of Vermont thankful for support

As a prayer began at the Islamic Society of Vermont in Colchester on Sunday afternoon. The horrific scenes from the terrorist attacks at two mosques in New Zealand was still fresh in the minds of the Muslim community in our region.

“When you get a gut punch like this from life - you just want to fall to your knees,” said Imam Abd'Llah Al-Ansari. His message has been to says to stand up.

“And we can't do that. We can't do that as Muslims, we can't do that as productive human beings,” said Al-Ansari.

Helping this community fight the pain of the loss of their brothers and sisters are their neighbors. Flowers and letters from the community started pouring in showing their support for Islamic Society of Vermont.

“That helped us deal with the grief that we are experiencing,” said Al-Ansari

On Sunday, The Islamic Society of Vermont posted a message to their Facebook thanking the community for their well wishes and support.

“This is not just hollow words that we are saying. We really do appreciate it - it's helping us a lot. As we grieve and put this tragedy behind us,” said Al-Ansari

“Sometimes when somebody come to you to just say sorry, sometimes it’s worth more than a million dollars,” said President of the Islamic Society of Vermont Nedzad Halilovic. He is thankful for even the smallest amount of support and says his door is always open.

“I would like to invite anyone who would like to come and just share with us and just learn basic stuff about what is Islam, what is the meaning of Islam,” said Halilovic

In addition to flowers and messages of support, Colchester Police stood out in front of the mosque Friday during the busiest prayer of the week so those inside felt safe.