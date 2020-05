Police say an Island Pond woman has died of injuries she suffered in a car crash.

The crash happened on May 19 at about 2:50 p.m. on Route 105 in Derby.

Vermont State Police say Ouida Testut, 87, went off the side of the road and crashed into a culvert.

She was the only person in the vehicle.

Investigators say Testut was hospitalized and died of her injuries on May 24.