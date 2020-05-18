Isolation vs. quarantine: What's the difference?

We hear a lot about isolation and quarantine. But what's the difference?

People who test positive for coronavirus are in isolation until they are disease-free.

People in quarantine had close contact with a COVID-19 patient or traveled out of state. Quarantine typically lasts 14 days.

But whether you are in isolation or quarantine, the rules are the same.

"Whether identified as isolation, meaning with COVID, or quarantine, meaning, at risk for COVID to work, you could certainly do telework, but you stay at home. Don't go out to get exercise in large groups of people. Don't go out to buy your own groceries. You need those services provided to you," said Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

And for people who do have COVID-19, separate yourself from your family or roommates. Stay in your own room and don't share the bathroom if that's possible.