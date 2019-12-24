It takes a tech village to track Santa on Christmas Eve

Christmas Eve is here, and that means millions around the globe are watching Santa's journey in real time.

NORAD Tracks Santa is back, this time with updated technology and mobile apps for real-time updates on Ol' Saint Nick's progress.

For the young and young-at-heart, you can still call 1-877-HI-NORAD to get Santa's whereabouts.

The operation has become its own holiday tradition: For 64 years, NORAD, as the U.S.-Canadian air defense command is known, and its predecessors have kept close watch on Santa’s journey, assuring anxious children and adults alike that he’s on his way.

12/24/2019 1:38:12 AM (GMT -5:00)