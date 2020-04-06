It's 'ice-out' at Lake Winnipesaukee

New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee is ice-free.

Dave Emerson, of Emerson Aviation, made the declaration Monday morning after flying a plane over the lake.

Emerson’s family has been tasked with declaring “ice-out” since 1979.

Ice-Out is declared when the 230-foot MS Mount Washington, a cruise boat, can make it to every one of its ports: Center Harbor, Wolfeboro, Alton, Weirs Beach and Meredith.

Emerson made his declaration at 8:59 a.m. Monday.

Last year, he did it on April 24.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)